** State Bank of India's shares up as much as 3.54 pct to highest since Aug. 24

** Stock is top pct gainer on NSE index

** Board on Thursday announced share swap ratio for merging State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur (SBBJ), State Bank of Mysore (SBM), State Bank of Travancore (SBT), and Bharatiya Mahila Bank

** SBI, the country's top lender by assets, said in May it was seeking to merge operations of five subsidiary banks with itself; first move of consolidation in India's state-run banking sector

** Branch rationalization could be key synergy benefit from merger and cost savings would lower cost-to-income ratio in the long term, say Motilal Oswal analysts

** Analysts at Nirmal Bang Equities believe share swap ratios suggest upside of 3 pct for SBBJ, 8 pct for SBT and downside of 12 pct for SBM

** State Bank of Bikaner and Jaipur up 2.26 pct, State Bank of Travancore up 5.63 pct

** State Bank of Mysore down 10.58 pct