Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 19 Newtech Co Ltd :
* Says it names Yasuhito Kasahara who is current president, as new chairman of the board
* Says it names Hirofumi Yanase as new president to succeed Yasuhito Kasahara
* Effective date as Sep. 1
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cZfAVH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)