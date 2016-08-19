BUZZ-India's consumer shares gain after govt finalises GST tax rates
** Shares in Indian consumer shares rise, sending Nifty FMCG index up as much as 4.2 pct to a record high
** Indian Hotels rises as much as 5.5 pct to a 1-month high; Taj GVK Hotels and Resorts surges 20 pct in its best day since May 17
** Indian Hotels in talks to merge Taj GVK with itself, CNBC TV18 reports, citing unidentified sources bit.ly/2b3JhWb
** A spokeswoman for Taj says news item was "absolutely unfounded"
** Taj GVK is a joint venture between Indian Hotels and Hyderabad-based GVK Group
** Indian Hotels owns about 25 pct stake in Taj GVK - Thomson Reuters data (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
