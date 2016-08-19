Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 19 Medifron DBT Co., Ltd. :
* Says 1.5 billion won worth of its sixth convertible bonds have been converted into 476,190 shares of the company at 3,150 won per share
* Says listing date of Sep. 6 for the new shares
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/26b2zg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)