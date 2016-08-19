Aug 19 Taiwan Mobile :

* Says it will issue the 3rd series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth up to T$10 billion

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Maturity period of five years and coupon rate is 0 percent for the bonds

* Proceeds to be used for loans repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IrWyLU

