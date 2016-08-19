Clint Eastwood does not rule out a return to Westerns
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
Aug 19 Changjiang Publishing & Media Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 19.8 percent y/y at 301.0 million yuan ($45.25 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2b5Peoz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6524 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
CANNES, France, May 20 Clint Eastwood does not rule out making another Western, he said on Saturday as he presented a 25th anniversary restored copy of "Unforgiven" at the Cannes Film Festival.
* Rouhani thanks reformist leader, defying court ban (Adds comments from Tillerson and Jubeir)