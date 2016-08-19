Aug 19 Claris Lifesciences Ltd

* Says june-quarter consol net profit 220 million rupees

* Says june -quarter consol gross sales 1.98 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in june-quarter last year was 192.4 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol gross sales from operations was 1.82 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2bnoMod) Further company coverage: