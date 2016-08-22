BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation enters subscription deal related to issuance of $500 mln notes
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020
Aug 22 Aderans Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to fully buy Hi-net CO., LTD., with an undisclosed price, on Sep. 30
* Says Hi-net CO., LTD. is engaged in production and sales of wig and hair items
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/gFUUqu
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :