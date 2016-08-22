BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation enters subscription deal related to issuance of $500 mln notes
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020
Aug 22 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to invest 10 million yuan to set up intelligent water apparatus unit in Shenzhen
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pcW9sg
(Beijing Headline News)
