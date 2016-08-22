BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation enters subscription deal related to issuance of $500 mln notes
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020
Aug 22 Huawei Culture Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will issue corporate bonds worth up to 600 million yuan, with a term of up to five years
* Says proceeds raised will be invested in internet culture projects
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7L3PjS
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Refers to issuance of USD500 million 3.00 pct credit enhanced notes due 2020
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :