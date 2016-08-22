BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 S MARK CO.,LTD :
* Says it will acquire 10,200 shares in a digital content co, for transaction price of 2 billion won, for business diversification
* Says it will hold 51 percent stake in target co after the acquisition
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZQXgWN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.