Aug 22 Hanwang Technology Co Ltd :

* Says its Beijing-based technology unit plans to invest 1.8 million yuan to set up JV in Shenzhen with an individual

* Says the JV will be engaged in sales of handwriting displays and touch-screen products

* Says the JV will be capitalized at 3 million yuan and the unit will hold 60 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/BHVn

