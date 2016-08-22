Aug 22 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co., Ltd. :

* Says the transaction price of 100 percent stake in Yunda Express is updated to 17.8 billion yuan, and assets to be divested is valued at 674 million yuan

* Says it will issue 863.4 million shares at 19.79 yuan per share, raising 17.1 billion yuan for transaction payment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/qG77Ok

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)