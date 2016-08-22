BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Ningbo Xinhai Electric Co., Ltd. :
* Says shareholder Huang Xinhua's stake in the co will decrease to 5.5 percent from 37.2 percent due to co's Yunda Express acquisition
* Says Huang Xinhua's still holding 55.9 million shares in the co
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/E7ui7w
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.