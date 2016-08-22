** Cairn India declines as much as 1.9 pct, while Vedanta Ltd falls as much as 1.1 pct

** Vedanta co-CEO Tom Albanese tells the Financial Express newspaper that its revised offer for a merger with Cairn India final and would not be sweetened further bit.ly/2bz1or8

** In July, Vedanta revised the terms of an offer aimed at buying out the minority stake in Cairn India that it does not already own

** The shareholders of Vedanta and Cairn will be voting on the revised offer on Sept 8 and Sept 12, respectively. Vedanta plans to close the transaction by the end of March 2017

** Neither Cairn India nor Vedanta could be immediately reached for a comment