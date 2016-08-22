BRIEF-Ryman Healthcare says Gordon Macleod to be CEO
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive
Aug 22 Nanjing Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 300 million yuan commercial paper with interest rate at 3 percent
* Says the term of the commercial paper is 270 days
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/P6sNIV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Gordon Macleod, Ryman's deputy chief executive and CFO, will take over as chief executive
LONDON, May 19 Scientists in Britain plan to harness the Zika virus to try to kill brain tumour cells in experiments that they say could lead to new ways to fight an aggressive type of cancer.