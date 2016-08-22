Aug 22 L'attrait Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to launch a wholly owned subsidiary in Osaka, which will be engaged in real estate rental and maintenance business, in September

* Says it plans to buy trust beneficial rights of a property (land and building) located in Yamaguchi, via newly established unit, for 940 million yen, in Sep.

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vwEIH6

