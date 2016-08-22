For millions of Chinese with rare diseases, some relief in sight
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
Aug 22 L'attrait Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to launch a wholly owned subsidiary in Osaka, which will be engaged in real estate rental and maintenance business, in September
* Says it plans to buy trust beneficial rights of a property (land and building) located in Yamaguchi, via newly established unit, for 940 million yen, in Sep.
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/vwEIH6
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Drugs are costly, rarely available, not covered by insurance
(Adds details on mutual funds and ETFs, analyst quote, table, byline) By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. fund investors pivoted from domestic stocks to bonds and international equities during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday, amid upheaval for the Trump administration and fears that Washington will not enact market-boosting policies. Investors pulled $6 billion from domestic-focused stock funds in the week ended Wednesday, a third straight week of o