Aug 22 TerraSky Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up JV in Hokkaido, with a firm and individuals, on Aug. 26

* Says the JV is engaged in cloud integration business, with registered capital of 50 million yen and capital reserve of 50 million yen

* Says the co will hold 85 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/iyvDCY

