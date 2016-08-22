** Shares of Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways and Spicejet rise between 2 pct and 3.1 pct

** Domestic airlines saw a 23 pct increase in passengers in July compared with the same period last year - Directorate General of Civil Aviation

** Jet Airways saw a 4 pct increase in passenger load factor for July whie Indigo's rose by almost 6 pct

** Shares of Spicejet have dropped 22 pct this year as of Friday's close