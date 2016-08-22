BRIEF-Indian Hume pipe Co March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago
** Shares of Interglobe Aviation, Jet Airways and Spicejet rise between 2 pct and 3.1 pct
** Domestic airlines saw a 23 pct increase in passengers in July compared with the same period last year - Directorate General of Civil Aviation
** Jet Airways saw a 4 pct increase in passenger load factor for July whie Indigo's rose by almost 6 pct
** Shares of Spicejet have dropped 22 pct this year as of Friday's close
* March quarter net profit 332.4 million rupees versus 94.3 million rupees year ago
May 18 Following are the details of deals in Indian Commercial Papers reported on Clearcorp F-TRAC Platform. ISIN DESCRIPTION MATURITY WTG AVG WTG AVG NO OF TRADED LAST TRADED DATE PRICE YLD% TRADES VALUE* PRICE YIELD ============ ============ ======== ======= ======= ====== ===== =============== INE296A14JW4 BAJAJ FIN 365D 19-May-17 99.9754 8.9812 1 125 99.9754