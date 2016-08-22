BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Shenyang Jinbei Automotive :
* Says Qi Yumin resigned from chairman of the board
* Says it appoints Liu Pengcheng as new chairman of the board
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/BNbE
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.