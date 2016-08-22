UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Aug 22 ARION TECHNOLOGY INC. :
* Says it completes private placement of 165,000 shares of common stock as of Aug. 22, raising proceeds of 1 billion won from the issue
