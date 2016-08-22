UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Aug 22 WIDWIN NETWORKS Corp. :
* Says it will issue the second unregistered/unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 19.8 billion won in proceeds for equity investment funds
* Maturity date of Sep. 1, 2019, yield to maturity of 3.0 pct and annual coupon of 1.0 pct, lump-sum redemption of principal on maturity date for the bonds
* A 100 pct conversion rate of bonds to common shares at 2,585 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/FfbvNm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement of a material capital raising by Mainstreambpo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: