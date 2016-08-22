BRIEF-Alibaba Health Information Technology enters into HK$3.80 bln S&P Agreement
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
Aug 22 Lingyun Industrial Co Ltd :
* Says co plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Beijing-based gas equipment firm and a Langfang-based auto parts firm by two rounds, jointly with Switzerland-based firm GF
* Says the total acquisition amount for two firms as 248 million yuan and the co to pay a prorated amount of 124 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PZUB4F
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd :
SAO PAULO, May 18 Brazil's JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Thursday that seven of its executives and its parent company J&F Investimentos had signed plea agreements with prosecutors regarding the country's widest-ever corruption probe.