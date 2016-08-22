UPDATE 1-Australian billboard firms scrap $545 mln takeover on regulator worries
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
Aug 22 SNSplus :
* Says it completed issuing 7 million new shares at T$22 per share with amount of T$154 million on Aug. 22
* Says new share issue record date is Aug. 22
Source text in Chinese: rrd.me/BPJT
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Regulator concerned about reduced competition and innovation
* Trading halt is requested pending an announcement of a material capital raising by Mainstreambpo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: