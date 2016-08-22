PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 19
May 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aug 22 YGSOFT Inc
* Says it aims to raise up to 595.1 million yuan ($89.44 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects
Source text in Chinese: here
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6535 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 18 Uber will appeal a judge's order rejecting its attempt to arbitrate a high profile trade secrets lawsuit against Alphabet's self-driving Waymo unit, according to a court filing on Thursday.