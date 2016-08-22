Aug 22 Hong Kong stock exchange disclosure

* Nexus Capital Management Limited's Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund has bought 4.35 million H-shares in China Vanke Co Ltd , taking holdings to 9.32 percent from 8.99 percent

* Nexus Diversified Asia Real Estate Fund pays an average of HK$20.828 ($2.69) per share for the stake on August 17

