Aug 22 GMO payment gateway Inc :
* Says the company, as the wholly owned subsidiary of GMO
Internet Inc, plans to buy 58,621 shares in GMO
Financial Gate, a Tokyo-based firm engaged in settlement service
business of credit card etc., for 1.7 billion yen
* Says the company to raise stake in GMO Financial Gate to
65 percent from 49.6 percent, via private placement plan offered
by GMO Financial Gate
* GMO Financial Gate will fully acquire 1,000 shares (100
percent stake) in a Tokyo settlement agent, Global Card System
(GCS), for 770 million yen which was raised from the private
placement plan, thus the company will hold a 65 percent stake in
GCS indirectly after the transaction
* Transaction effective date on Sep. 30
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/S1qZdg ;
goo.gl/w1N8qa
