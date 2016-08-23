HONG KONG, Aug 23 (IFR) - Barclays PLC has mandated itself as sole bookrunner and structuring adviser for a U.S. dollar Reg S Additional Tier 1 offering.

The joint lead managers will be Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, ING, Morgan Stanley, Santander Global Banking & Markets, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, Societe Generale, UBS and Wells Fargo Securities.

The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.

(Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby)