BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust opened an offer of up to NZ$75 mln of seven year fixed rate senior secured bonds
* Opened an offer of up to NZ$75 million of seven year fixed rate senior secured bonds
Aug 23 Kenedix Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it will issue first, second and third series unsecured corporate bonds on Aug. 30, worth totally 3 billion yen, one billion yen for each series
* Says interest rate to be 0.2 percent, 0.54 percent and 0.8 percent respectively and bonds will maturity on Aug. 30, 2021, Aug. 28, 2026 and Aug. 30, 2028 respectively
* Says proceeds to be used to acquire asset, pay back loans
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WHUJ6x
(Beijing Headline News)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period