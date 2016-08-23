(Corrects last bullet to add dropped words "this year")
** Shares of oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp
fall as much as 3.6 pct to a 1-month low of 1,171.55 rupees
** Stock among top losers on the broader NSE index,
which is down 0.2 pct
** Hindustan Petroleum June-qtr profit rose about 30 pct,
mainly driven by higher inventory gains
** "Valuations are not expensive but what is triggering a
profit booking is because the stock had moved a lot after the
FII limit hike. Also, the quality of earnings wasn't great as
large part of it was driven by inventory gains," says analyst
Nitin Tiwari of Antique Stockbroking
** India's central bank earlier this month raised the limit
for foreign shareholding in HPCL to up to 40 pct from 24 pct
** Stock has risen 45.3 pct this year as of Monday's close,
outperforming the S&P BSE Energy index, which has
risen 8.1 pct in the same period
