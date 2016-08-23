(Corrects last bullet to add dropped words "this year")

** Shares of oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp fall as much as 3.6 pct to a 1-month low of 1,171.55 rupees

** Stock among top losers on the broader NSE index, which is down 0.2 pct

** Hindustan Petroleum June-qtr profit rose about 30 pct, mainly driven by higher inventory gains

** "Valuations are not expensive but what is triggering a profit booking is because the stock had moved a lot after the FII limit hike. Also, the quality of earnings wasn't great as large part of it was driven by inventory gains," says analyst Nitin Tiwari of Antique Stockbroking

** India's central bank earlier this month raised the limit for foreign shareholding in HPCL to up to 40 pct from 24 pct

** Stock has risen 45.3 pct this year as of Monday's close, outperforming the S&P BSE Energy index, which has risen 8.1 pct in the same period (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)