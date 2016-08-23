** Indraprastha Gas Ltd's shares rise as much as 6.6 pct to a record high of 777.70 rupees

** Stock heads for its 5th straight session of gains

** Co on Monday posted about 44 pct jump in June-qtr profit, ahead of market expectations

** Elara Securities expects co's CNG volume to pick up as more cars and taxis switch to CNG to operate in Delhi

** Brokerage raises TP to 875 rupees from 845 rupees, reiterates "buy" rating

** Indraprastha Gas shares had gained nearly 38 pct as of Monday's close, outperforming the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index which had risen 13 pct (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)