** Indraprastha Gas Ltd's shares rise as much as
6.6 pct to a record high of 777.70 rupees
** Stock heads for its 5th straight session of gains
** Co on Monday posted about 44 pct jump in June-qtr profit,
ahead of market expectations
** Elara Securities expects co's CNG volume to pick up as
more cars and taxis switch to CNG to operate in Delhi
** Brokerage raises TP to 875 rupees from 845 rupees,
reiterates "buy" rating
** Indraprastha Gas shares had gained nearly 38 pct as of
Monday's close, outperforming the S&P BSE Oil & Gas index
which had risen 13 pct
