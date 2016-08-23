US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as investors flee latest Trump crisis
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
** Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains as much as 3.2 pct to 609.90 rupees, highest in more than 3 wks
** Reliance Infra completes sale of its cement unit to Birla Corp Ltd
** Deal to sell the unit for 48 billion rupees (then $710 mln) was struck in Feb, as part of Reliance Infra's efforts to reduce debt
** Reliance Infra is an engineering and construction affiliate of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group conglomerate
** Birla shares were down 2.7 pct at 0450 GMT Tuesday
** Reliance Infra had risen nearly 68 pct over the past 12 months as of Monday's close (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.66 pct, S&P 1.69 pct, Nasdaq 2.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)
* Thyssenkrupp gains on Tata tie-up hopes (Adds details, closing prices)