** Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains as much as 3.2 pct to 609.90 rupees, highest in more than 3 wks

** Reliance Infra completes sale of its cement unit to Birla Corp Ltd

** Deal to sell the unit for 48 billion rupees (then $710 mln) was struck in Feb, as part of Reliance Infra's efforts to reduce debt

** Reliance Infra is an engineering and construction affiliate of billionaire Anil Ambani's Reliance Group conglomerate

** Birla shares were down 2.7 pct at 0450 GMT Tuesday

** Reliance Infra had risen nearly 68 pct over the past 12 months as of Monday's close (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)