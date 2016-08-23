** Shares of Indian IT companies rise between 1.9 pct and
2.6 pct
** Nifty IT index rises as much as 1.82 pct,
biggest pct gain in over 3 weeks
** Traders say stocks look attractive after recent
correction
** Stocks have fallen about 8 pct since June 23, after the
Brexit vote as IT majors left with little visibility on future
projects
** All stocks except Just Dial trade higher
** HCL Technologies up 2.65 pct, Infosys
up 2.06 pct, Tata Consultancy Services up 2.02 pct,
Mindtree up 1.91 pct
** HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS are top pct gainers on
NSE index, which is down 0.08 pct