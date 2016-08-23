** Shares of Indian IT companies rise between 1.9 pct and 2.6 pct

** Nifty IT index rises as much as 1.82 pct, biggest pct gain in over 3 weeks

** Traders say stocks look attractive after recent correction

** Stocks have fallen about 8 pct since June 23, after the Brexit vote as IT majors left with little visibility on future projects

** All stocks except Just Dial trade higher

** HCL Technologies up 2.65 pct, Infosys up 2.06 pct, Tata Consultancy Services up 2.02 pct, Mindtree up 1.91 pct

** HCL Technologies, Infosys and TCS are top pct gainers on NSE index, which is down 0.08 pct