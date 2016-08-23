Aug 23 Shanxi Securities Company Limited :

* Says the shareholder Shanxi Guoxin Investment(Group) Company will transfer its entire 30.4 percent stake in the co to a Shanxi-based investment holding firm

* Says Shanxi-based investment holding firm will hold 30.4 percent stake in the co after the acquisition

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Cq5gP7

