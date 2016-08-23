Aug 23 Asia Development Capital Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to set up a Tokyo-based investment joint venture on Aug. 31, to promote elder nursing care business in China, with a China-based investment firm

* Says JV with registered capital of 50 million yen and the co to hold a 55 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/GmPswU

