BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 ODK Solutions Co Ltd :
* Says it completes distribution of 300,000 shares of its treasury common stock and raised 95.1 million yen in total through private placement to Falco Holdings Co Ltd
* Says placement date is Aug. 23
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/1TTciK
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board