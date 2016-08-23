BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 IE Limited :
* Says it completes private placement of 59,845,624 shares of common stock, raising proceeds of 38.6 billion won from the issue
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/y60CgT
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board