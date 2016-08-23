BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 RORZE SYSTEMS CORPORATION :
* Says it will sell 103,333 shares of common stock from Aug. 24 to Nov. 23, to collect operating funds
* Offering price of 11,250 won per share, or 1.2 billion won in total
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board