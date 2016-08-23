BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Tokai Tokyo Financial Holdings Inc :
* Says the co executed the agreement with Tochigi Bank Ltd to convert Utsunomiya Securities Co. Ltd., the Company's consolidated subsidiary, to a JV that will be owned by the co and Tochigi Bank
* Says the co and Tochigi Bank will hold 40 percent and 60 percent voting rights in Utsunomiya Securities Co., Ltd. respectively, after effecting the JV conversion
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ek1EyC; goo.gl/POa0cY
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se