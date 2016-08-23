** Welspun India falls about 20 pct, second
consecutive day of decline by maximum daily limit
** Stock continues to reel after its 2nd biggest customer
Target Corp said on Friday it was severing ties with
Welspun India over a cotton supply dispute
** Monday's 20 pct slump was its worst day since Jan 2008
** Welspun India said on Saturday it was investigating a
product specification issue with a client, but did not name
Target
** Edelweiss cuts PT to 101 rupees from 116 rupees;
maintains "buy"
** The brokerage says the contract loss is estimated to lead
to a fall in FY17/18 EPS by 11-14 pct
** But "... this will not impact Welspun India's core
business and key customers, given its long standing
relationships and strong execution track record," the brokerage
writes in a note
** Welspun India's market cap falls to around 66.4 bln
rupees from 103.2 bln as of Friday's close - Thomson Reuters
data
(RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)