** Welspun India falls about 20 pct, second consecutive day of decline by maximum daily limit

** Stock continues to reel after its 2nd biggest customer Target Corp said on Friday it was severing ties with Welspun India over a cotton supply dispute

** Monday's 20 pct slump was its worst day since Jan 2008

** Welspun India said on Saturday it was investigating a product specification issue with a client, but did not name Target

** Edelweiss cuts PT to 101 rupees from 116 rupees; maintains "buy"

** The brokerage says the contract loss is estimated to lead to a fall in FY17/18 EPS by 11-14 pct

** But "... this will not impact Welspun India's core business and key customers, given its long standing relationships and strong execution track record," the brokerage writes in a note

** Welspun India's market cap falls to around 66.4 bln rupees from 103.2 bln as of Friday's close - Thomson Reuters data (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)