BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 IONES Co., Ltd.
* Says it completes the issuance of its sixth convertible bonds as of Aug. 23
* Says it raises proceeds of 20 billion won from the offering
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/3q4lOd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board