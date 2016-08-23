BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding:
* Says its Beijing-based property management wholly owned subsidiary will use 3 million yuan to set up a nursing home in Beijing
* Says the subsidiary will hold 100 percent stake in the nursing home
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NnEBwH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se