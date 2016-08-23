BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 Techwing, Inc. :
* Says 4.7 billion won worth of its sixth bonds with warrants have been exercised into 772,276 shares of the company at 6,060 won per share
* Listing date of Sep. 6 for all the new shares
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board