BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 Sanan Optoelectronics Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 6.9 percent y/y at 966.3 million yuan ($145.49 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bCeP9W
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6419 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board