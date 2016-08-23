BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing :
* Says it will buy a batch of machinery equipment at T$7.69 billion in total from six companies
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/neGdoZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board