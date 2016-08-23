BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 Hubei Kaile Science And Technology Co Ltd
* Says it expects to win cable supply contract worth about 703 million yuan ($105.85 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bLAzOY
($1 = 6.6412 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board