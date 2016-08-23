BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
* Says H1 net profit up 30.1 percent y/y at 674.2 million yuan ($101.51 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2bs3Nnl
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6416 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se