BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Elements Innovation :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.1 per share for 2015
* Says it will pay stock dividend of T$0.35 per share
* Ex-dividend and ex-right date Sep. 7
* Last date before book closure Sep. 8 with book closure period from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13
* Record date Sep. 13
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Jp8F2b
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
