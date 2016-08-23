BRIEF-Culture Landmark Investment disposes 13.5 mln shares
* Disposed on-market a total of 13.5 million shares of Leyou shares from 18 April 2017 to 17 May 2017
Aug 23 Chang Wah Technology :
* Says it will issue 2.5 million new shares at T$102 per share
* Says 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 85 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2IJyi9
* ON Semiconductor's board elects alan campbell as chairman of the board