BRIEF-Goodman Property Trust says FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 mln before tax
* FY operating earnings of NZ$121.7 million before tax 1.1 percent higher than previous period
Aug 23 Orix JREIT Inc :
* Says it plans to issue new units for 16.30 billion yen via public offering
* Says subscription period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25 and payment on Sep. 1
* Says it plans to issue new units for up to 814.9 million yen via private placement
* Says subscription on Sep. 27 and payment on Sep. 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z5nFhj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 18 Australian shares are seen falling for a second day on Thursday, taking cues from Wall Street which had its biggest one-day fall in more than eight months as investors feared that White House issues might take focus off promised economic reforms. Australian share price index futures was down 1.07 percent, or 62 points, at 5,720, a 66-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dropped 1.1 percent in the previous se