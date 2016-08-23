Aug 23 Orix JREIT Inc :

* Says it plans to issue new units for 16.30 billion yen via public offering

* Says subscription period from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25 and payment on Sep. 1

* Says it plans to issue new units for up to 814.9 million yen via private placement

* Says subscription on Sep. 27 and payment on Sep. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/Z5nFhj

